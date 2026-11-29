Schenn scored the game-winning goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Schenn made the difference against his former team by converting a feed from Mathew Barzal during the second period. He extended his point streak to four games, tallying one goal and three assists over that stretch to leave behind a previous four-game pointless stretch between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. He also won five of his six faceoffs, and his versatile skill set makes him an appealing depth option in fantasy formats that reward contributions beyond goals and assists.