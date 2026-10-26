Schenn scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Schenn has a goal and two assists over his last three games. He started the season on the wing, but he's playing down the middle while the Islanders are missing Calum Ritchie (lower body) and Mathew Barzal (knee). Schenn has produced offense at a good pace so far with three goals, five assists, 23 shots on net, 23 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 11 appearances. He should continue to see time on the second line and first power-play unit.