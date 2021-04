Coburn cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and joined the Islanders for practice Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coburn will serve as a depth option for the Islanders down the stretch and into the playoffs after being acquired by New York via a trade with Ottawa on Sunday. The veteran blueliner has picked up two helpers while averaging 16:25 of ice time per contest in 16 appearances with the Senators this year.