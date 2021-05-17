Coburn, as expected, was a healthy scratch in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime victory over the Penguins in the playoff opener.
Coburn is a break glass in case of an emergency defenseman. He is only expected to play in this series if one of the Isles' top six defenders suffers an injury.
