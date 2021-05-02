Coburn has only played two games with the Islanders since being acquired at the trade deadline.

The Islanders traded for Coburn because they wanted an insurance policy in case one of their top six defenders were injured. The Isles trust Coburn more than Thomas Hickey and Sebastian Aho, but that games played column won't change without an injury or if the Isles want to rest one of those defenders now that they have clinched a playoff spot.