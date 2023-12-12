Nelson notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.

Nelson got the Islanders on the board midway through the first period, firing a turnaround wrist shot past Ilya Samsonov to tie the game 1-1. Nelson would add an assist in the second on a Kyle Palmieri goal. The 32-year-old center has been productive of late, tallying six points (two goals, four assists) over his last five contests. Nelson now has 12 goals and 10 assists through 27 games this year.