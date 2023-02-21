Nelson scored twice on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Nelson's 12-game point streak ended Saturday versus the Bruins, but he didn't take long to get going again. He got the Islanders on the board in the second period Monday, and he added an empty-netter to secure this win. The 31-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 57 points, 179 shots, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 60 contests this season. He could see a slight bump in ice time, particularly on the power play, to help replace the minutes vacated by Mathew Barzal (lower body), who is out indefinitely.