Nelson had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Washington on Thursday.

Nelson went five-hole from the bottom of the left circle on the rush at 11:15 of the third period. He has five goals on the season, but the assist was his first since opening night. Nelson is a classic late-bloomer -- now 32, his best play has come since his 30th birthday. In the last two seasons, he has put up 73 goals and 61 assists (154 games), and appears poised to hover around that type of production in 2023-24.