Nelson notched an assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Nelson has a helper in each of the Islanders' first two games following the All-Star break. The 32-year-old center put up a solid eight points over 13 games in January and should continue to provide decent secondary offense for fantasy managers. He's at 40 points, 163 shots and a minus-8 rating through 51 appearances this season, mainly in a second-line role.