Islanders' Brock Nelson: Bags an apple and two scores
Nelson scored two goals and added a helper in Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Nelson opened scoring in the first period by forcing a turnover in the offensive zone and flicking a wrister past Curtis McElhinney. He also had a secondary assist on Devon Toews' game-tying goal early in the third period, and he went five-hole on McElhinney later in the same frame for his second score of the game. This is Nelson's first three-point game of this season, and he now has 15 goals and 29 points in 41 games.
