Islanders' Brock Nelson: Best season to date
Nelson has posted a career-best 26 goals and 54 points this season.
General manager Lou Lamoriello locked up three Islanders' last offseason to new contracts. Those players were Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle, and Nelson. While Lee and Eberle have disappointed this season, Lamoriello looks to have made a smart decision with Nelson. Remember, Nelson has posted these career-high marks in only 68 games and if the NHL does resume the regular season, he may be able to hit the 30-goal plateau. Nelson has developed into a solid second-line NHL center.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies twice in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Carries offense in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Career campaign continues•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores only goal in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two points against Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.