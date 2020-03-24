Islanders' Brock Nelson: Best season to date

Nelson has posted a career-best 26 goals and 54 points this season.

General manager Lou Lamoriello locked up three Islanders' last offseason to new contracts. Those players were Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle, and Nelson. While Lee and Eberle have disappointed this season, Lamoriello looks to have made a smart decision with Nelson. Remember, Nelson has posted these career-high marks in only 68 games and if the NHL does resume the regular season, he may be able to hit the 30-goal plateau. Nelson has developed into a solid second-line NHL center.