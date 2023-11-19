Nelson had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout win over the Flames on Saturday.

He's on a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). Nelson is far off his career pace of 75 points, which he set last season. But he has become a shooting machine (62 in 17 games) and that's translating into his best goal pace ever (eight goals; 17 games). Nelson's shooting rate (12.9) is actually lower than his career average of 14.4, so theoretically, he should have a couple more snipes. At this rate, he might flirt with 50 goals. We doubt it, but stranger things have happened.