Nelson scored a goal on five shots and doled out two hits in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Capitals.

Nelson snapped a seven-game goal-scoring dry spell when he banged home a loose puck in front to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead late in the first period. It was Nelson's 13th goal of the season, placing him in a three-way tie for the team lead with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle. Nelson, shooting a career-best 15.9 percent in 2020-21, would be a virtual lock for a sixth 20-goal season if it were a regular 82-game schedule.