Nelson registered a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.

Nelson came into the night without a goal in his past nine games, but he finally ended the dry spell midway through the second period with a re-direct on top of the crease. The 29-year-old hadn't been providing much production of any kind as of late -- he had just three assists during his goal drought -- but he tends to run hot and cold. If he shows signs of getting on a roll, go out and pick up the five-time 20-goal scorer.