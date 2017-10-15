Play

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Buries game-winner against Sharks

Nelson had the game-winning goal Saturday against the Sharks.

Nelson's consistent goal-scoring has turned him into one of the more reliable players in fantasy. He's started the season with three goals in five games and appears well on his way to another 20-goal campaign. The 26-year-old sees power-play time and has a lethal shot, so make sure you take full advantage.

