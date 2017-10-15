Islanders' Brock Nelson: Buries game-winner against Sharks
Nelson had the game-winning goal Saturday against the Sharks.
Nelson's consistent goal-scoring has turned him into one of the more reliable players in fantasy. He's started the season with three goals in five games and appears well on his way to another 20-goal campaign. The 26-year-old sees power-play time and has a lethal shot, so make sure you take full advantage.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies two goals•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Left unprotected•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Finishes up strong vs. Ottawa•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Helps out in Saturday's loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Has one goal disallowed, scores another•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...