Nelson scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

Nelson got loose on a breakaway and restored a one-goal lead for the Islanders just after Alex Ovechkin's second-period equalizer. The Islanders potted another pair in the third, and Nelson's tally stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old is on a four-game point streak with three tallies and three helpers in that span.