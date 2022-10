Nelson scored a goal during a 5-4 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Nelson, who has collected three goals during his past two games, connected on what proved to be the game-winning goal Saturday. The 31-year-old center completed the Islanders' five-goal surge, including four in the third period. Tied for second in team scoring with nine points, Nelson, who added three shots Saturday, has compiled five points in the past five outings.