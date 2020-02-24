Islanders' Brock Nelson: Career campaign continues
Nelson doled out two assists and was a dominant 16-for-18 in the faceoff circle Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Nelson set up Devon Toews' second-period goal and picked up the secondary helper on Josh Bailey's empty-netter to close out the scoring. The multi-point performance gave Nelson 49 points in 61 games, drawing him closer to the career-high 53 points he had all of last season.
