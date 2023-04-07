Nelson had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Lightning.
Nelson fired a one-timer off a feed from behind the net at 9:54 of the second. It made the score 2-0. Nelson has been a revelation this season with 33 goals and 72 points (79 games), the best totals of his NHL career.
