Islanders' Brock Nelson: Carries offense in loss

Nelson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Both points came in the third period after the Isles were already in a 4-0 hole. Nelson has three goals and seven points in the last seven games, and on the season he's up to 24 goals and 52 points -- both in striking distance of career highs for the 28-year-old.