Islanders' Brock Nelson: Carries offense in loss
Nelson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Both points came in the third period after the Isles were already in a 4-0 hole. Nelson has three goals and seven points in the last seven games, and on the season he's up to 24 goals and 52 points -- both in striking distance of career highs for the 28-year-old.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Career campaign continues•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores only goal in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two points against Canucks•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.