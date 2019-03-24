Islanders' Brock Nelson: Closing in on 50 points
Nelson scored his 23rd goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.
The 27-year-old center now has two goals and three helpers in the last five games, leaving him a single point shy of his first career 50-point campaign. Nelson was also a plus-3 on the afternoon, giving him a plus-20 rating that is by far a career high -- he was a combined minus-17 in five seasons coming into 2018-19.
