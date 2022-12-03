Nelson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Nelson set up Mathew Barzal on the Islanders' lone goal of the game in the third period. It's been nine games since Nelson last logged a multi-point effort, but he has three goals and four assists in that span, with three of the helpers coming on the power play. The veteran center is at 24 points (eight on the power play), 75 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating in 25 contests overall.