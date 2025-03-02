Nelson generated two goals and one assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville.

Nelson scored twice in the second period, including his third shorthanded goal of 2024-25. He has produced three goals and five assists during his five-game point spree. Nelson has accounted for 19 goals and 41 points through 59 appearances this season. Should the Islanders elect to move him, the 33-year-old forward has been increasing his trade value ahead of Friday's deadline.