Nelson contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.
Nelson opened the contest's scoring with his marker 5:57 into the game. He then provided the primary assist on Kyle Palmieri's goal late in the first frame. Nelson is off to a great start after recording 36 goals and 76 points in 82 outings in 2022-23.
