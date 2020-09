Nelson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Nelson set up Anthony Beauvillier for the Islanders' third goal of the contest. The two reversed roles to regain the lead with 3:25 remaining in the third period. Nelson's tally was his eighth of the playoffs, and his third game-winner. He's added nine assists, 50 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-6 rating in 19 games.