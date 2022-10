Nelson had the best season of his career so far for the Islanders last year.

Nelson was one of the few forwards for the Islanders who thrived under former head coach Barry Trotz's defensive system. Nelson had 37 goals and 22 assists last season, and the Islanders will need him to equal, if not surpass, those numbers this year if they want to return to the playoffs once again. Nelson is scheduled to play on a line with Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier to start the season.