Islanders' Brock Nelson: Compiles two helpers in commanding win

Nelson notched an assist at even strength and on the power play Saturday, contributing well to a 6-2 road win over the Predators.

The Minnesota native may be away from the top line, but nonetheless, he's still shining with five goals and three assists despite averaging a mere 14:11 of ice time through 11 games. Nelson makes for a sneaky fantasy play these days since he doesn't have nearly the same amount of "name value" as team captain John Tavares.