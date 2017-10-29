Islanders' Brock Nelson: Compiles two helpers in commanding win

Nelson notched an assist at even strength and on the power play Saturday, contributing well to a 6-2 road win over the Predators.

The Minnesota native may be away from the top line, but nonetheless, he's still shining with five goals and three assists despite averaging a mere 14:11 of ice time through 11 games. Nelson makes for a sneaky fantasy play these days since he doesn't have nearly the same amount of "name value" as team captain John Tavares.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories