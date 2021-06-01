Nelson notched a power-play assist and four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.
Nelson earned the secondary helper on Josh Bailey's game-tying goal at 6:52 of the second period. The 29-year-old Nelson has had a strong postseason with three goals and four helpers in eight contests. His assist Monday was his first power-play point in the playoffs.
