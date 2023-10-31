Nelson tallied a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Monday.

Nelson brought his four-game scoring drought to an end. He has four goals and five points in eight contests this year. That's not bad, though his current offensive pace is behind last year, when he recorded 75 points in 82 outings. That was by far the 32-year-old's best campaign -- his next highest point total in 59 in 2021-22 -- and it wouldn't be surprising if he finishes shy of his career high this season.