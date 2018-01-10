Islanders' Brock Nelson: Could be available via trade
The Islanders may put Nelson on the trade market, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It's not that the Isles want to rid themselves of Nelson, but they have a bigger need on defense with injuries to Johnny Boychuk (lower body) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) than they do at center. Nelson is having a subpar season with nine goals and 14 points in 43 games, but a team looking for depth up the middle and one with an extra defender could like the upside of the 26-year old.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Team expects more•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snaps scoring drought Saturday•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Compiles two helpers in commanding win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Buries game-winner against Sharks•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies two goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...