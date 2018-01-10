Islanders' Brock Nelson: Could be available via trade

The Islanders may put Nelson on the trade market, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's not that the Isles want to rid themselves of Nelson, but they have a bigger need on defense with injuries to Johnny Boychuk (lower body) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) than they do at center. Nelson is having a subpar season with nine goals and 14 points in 43 games, but a team looking for depth up the middle and one with an extra defender could like the upside of the 26-year old.

