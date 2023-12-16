Nelson collected a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Bruins.

The two teams combined for five straight power-play goals between the second and third periods, and Nelson delivered both his points in the latter frame. The 32-year-old has three multi-point performances in seven games to kick off December, racking up three goals and nine points over that stretch -- including two tallies and three helpers on the man advantage. Nelson remains on track to top 35 goals for the third straight season, having lit the lamp 13 times in 29 contests.