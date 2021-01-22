Nelson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in a 4-1 win over the Devils on Thursday. He also went 9-for-11 (81.8 percent) in the faceoff circle.

It was a productive night for the 29-year-old, who closed out the scoring with a nifty deflection from the slot early in the third period. The goal was the first of the season for Nelson, who is coming off back-to-back 25-goal, 50-point campaigns. He won't single-handedly win fantasy managers a league championship, but he provides bankable production as a depth center.