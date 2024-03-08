Nelson logged three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Nelson helped out on goals by Alexander Romanov, Mathew Barzal and Sebastian Aho in the blowout win. This was Nelson's fifth multi-point effort in the last nine games, a stretch in which he has six goals and seven assists. For the season, the 32-year-old forward has racked up 54 points (16 on the power play), 204 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 62 appearances.