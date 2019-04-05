Islanders' Brock Nelson: Dons Superman cape to carry win

Nelson scored the Islanders' only goal in regulation and in the shootout in a 2-1 win over Florida on Thursday.

Nelson played superhero -- there's no other way to put it. His 25 goals are one shy of his best ever, but his 53 points are a career mark. Prior to that, Nelson's best was 45 in 2016-17. He could be valuable in postseason pools. He's riding a three-game, three-point mini streak night now.