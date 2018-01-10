Islanders' Brock Nelson: Drawing trade interest

The Islanders have let it be known that Nelson could be available in a trade.

It's not that the Isles want to rid themselves of Nelson but they have a bigger need on defense with injuries to Johnny Boychuk (lower body) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) than they do at center. Nelson is having a subpar season with nine goals and 14 points in 43 games this season but a team looking for depth up the middle and one with an extra defender could like the upside of the 26-year old Nelson.