Nelson scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished and assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Nelson set up Noah Dobson for the Islanders' second goal before scoring their third one himself to secure the win. The 30-year-old has been fantastic over the last month with 11 goals and 11 assists in his past 18 games. The Minnesota native is up to 34 tallies, 56 points, 151 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 65 appearances.