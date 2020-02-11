Islanders' Brock Nelson: Enjoys three-point night

Nelson collected three assists and two shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Washington.

Nelson was in on both of Anthony Beauvillier's first-period goals and added a third helper on Leo Komarov's tally in the second period. Nelson had a brutal night in the faceoff circle (3-for-16) but fantasy owners will gladly take the three apples and run. Nelson has at least one point in nine of his last 11 games, amassing six goals and eight assists during that stretch. The 28-year-old has been notoriously streaky over his seven NHL seasons, but he's on his way to a career year in 2019-20 with 21 goals and 45 points in 54 games. He entered the season with career highs of 26 goals (2015-16) and 53 points (2018-19).