Islanders' Brock Nelson: Enjoys three-point night
Nelson collected three assists and two shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Washington.
Nelson was in on both of Anthony Beauvillier's first-period goals and added a third helper on Leo Komarov's tally in the second period. Nelson had a brutal night in the faceoff circle (3-for-16) but fantasy owners will gladly take the three apples and run. Nelson has at least one point in nine of his last 11 games, amassing six goals and eight assists during that stretch. The 28-year-old has been notoriously streaky over his seven NHL seasons, but he's on his way to a career year in 2019-20 with 21 goals and 45 points in 54 games. He entered the season with career highs of 26 goals (2015-16) and 53 points (2018-19).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.