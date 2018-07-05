Islanders' Brock Nelson: Enters arbitration
Nelson filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Nelson racked up 19 goals and 16 assists over 82 games last season, and while that represented a 10-point drop from the previous campaign, the 2010 first-round (30th overall) draft pick remains a key component on the No. 2 power-play unit for an Islanders team that needs to establish a new identity after losing team captain John Tavares to the Maple Leafs in free agency.
