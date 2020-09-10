Nelson (undisclosed) left Wednesday's Game 2 against Tampa Bay and hasn't returned, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Nelson was hit hard after the play and from behind by Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn, and Killorn was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit. It's likely that Nelson was placed in concussion protocol, so the fact that he's not on the bench for the start of the second period is a negative sign. As long as Nelson is sidelined, Jean-Gabriel Pageau could get a look on the team's first power play unit.