Nelson (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Nelson went down hard in the corner after a hit and needed help to get to the locker room, though he was able to skate off under his own power. An update on the 31-year-old's status should surface before Friday's game in Columbus.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies twice in win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets winner in OT•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Reaches 60 points in victory•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Matches career high in points•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Another two-goal game in win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Lights lamp twice against Pens•