Nelson (face) is slated to play in Friday's matchup with Columbus, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Nelson appears set to return to action without missing any additional game time after being forced off versus Toronto on Tuesday after playing just 4:46 of ice time. With Nelson available, he figures to offer decent fantasy value considering he has already set personal bests in assists (35) and points (65) this year while also hitting the 30-goal mark for the second straight year.
