Islanders' Brock Nelson: Extended qualifying offer

Nelson was extended a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.

The QO was worth $3.5 million and likely keeps Nelson with the Islanders for another season. Nelson was bounced around between center and wing last season but played mostly on the third-line where he accumulated 19 goals and 35 points in 82 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories