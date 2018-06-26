Islanders' Brock Nelson: Extended qualifying offer
Nelson was extended a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.
The QO was worth $3.5 million and likely keeps Nelson with the Islanders for another season. Nelson was bounced around between center and wing last season but played mostly on the third-line where he accumulated 19 goals and 35 points in 82 games.
