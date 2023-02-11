Nelson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The 31-year-old continues to march toward a career-best campaign. Nelson has found the scoresheet in 10 straight games, piling up six goals and 12 points over that stretch, and on the season he's produced 21 goals and 51 points in 56 contests -- leaving him only eight points short of tying the career-best 59 he managed last season in 72 games.