Nelson scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.
Nelson tied the game 2-2 in the third period with his fourth power-play goal of the year. The 31-year-old Nelson has points in his last 11 games, tallying seven goals and six assists in that span, after failing to score a goal in his previous 14 contests. Nelson is up to 22 goals and 30 assists through 57 games this season. He's seven points shy of his career best of 59, set in 72 games last year.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Extends point streak to 10 games•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Riding nine-game point streak•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two-point effort Friday•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snaps scoring skid•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games•