Nelson scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

Nelson tied the game 2-2 in the third period with his fourth power-play goal of the year. The 31-year-old Nelson has points in his last 11 games, tallying seven goals and six assists in that span, after failing to score a goal in his previous 14 contests. Nelson is up to 22 goals and 30 assists through 57 games this season. He's seven points shy of his career best of 59, set in 72 games last year.