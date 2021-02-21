Nelson scored a goal on three shots and won nine of 14 faceoffs (64.3 percent) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead just 53 seconds into the third period, finding the net with a long-range wrist shot through heavy traffic. Nelson has now found the back of the net in three of his last four games after scoring only twice in his first 13. He's a five-time 20-goal scorer, so fantasy managers in need of some scoring help should ride him while he's going well.