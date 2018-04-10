Islanders' Brock Nelson: Finishes season strong

Nelson finished the 2017-18 season by getting at least one point in four of his last six games.

While the finish was strong, the season as a whole was not. Nelson ended up with 19 goals and only 16 assists. Part of his offensive decline was due to the rapid ascent of Matthew Barzal who took over centering the second-line from Nelson. This past season could be the last one in an Islander uniform for Nelson as he is due to become a restricted free agent and may not be brought back by the team.