Nelson had two assists in a 4-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Both were secondary assists. The first came on Anders Lee's power-play marker in the first, and his second was on Pierre Engvall's second-period wrister that put the Isles up 2-1. The helpers were Nelson's first in four games, and first since a five-game, eight-point streak that started in the middle of November. He's slightly off his career 75-point pace from last season, but he is on pace for his third straight 30-plus goal campaign. Nelson is among the league's most underrated performers.