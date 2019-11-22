Play

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Five-game, nine-point streak

Nelson scored his second goal in overtime Thursday to deliver the Islanders a 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Don't look now, but Nelson is riding a five-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes four goals. And his 19 points in 20 games put him on a near 80-point pace. It's hard to believe he'll sustain this pace. But right now, Nelson should be in your lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories