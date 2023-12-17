Nelson scored twice in a 5-3 loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Nelson kicked off a third-period comeback for the Isles with a shorthanded snipe at 2:07 of the frame. He put it through the wickets of goalie Sam Montembeault. Then 1:36 later, Nelson tapped the puck in from the right edge on a cross-crease pass. The goals stretched his point streak to four games and seven points, including four goals. Nelson is up to 27 points, including 15 goals, in 30 games. His career goal mark is 37, which was set in 2021-22, but this pace would get him his first 40-goal season.