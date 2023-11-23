Nelson scored two goals in a 3-2 win over the Flyers on Wednesday.

Nelson scored the Isles' second goal at 13:10 of the second period when he redirected a point shot past Carter Hart. He tapped in a backdoor pass from Pierre Engvall at 2:33 of the third that stood as the winner. Don't look now, but Nelson is on a four-game, six-point streak that includes four goals. Overall, he has 10 goals and 14 points, and at this pace, Nelson could deliver his first 40-goal campaign. The 32-year-old should get a whole lot more respect than he does.